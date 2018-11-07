Colorado voters kill request to fund schools by taxing wealthier state residents

AURORA | Colorado voters soundly rejected Amendment 73, a tax increase that would have put $1.6 billion to schools.

As of 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, about 56 percent of Coloradans voted against the measure, compared to about 44 percent of votes cast in favor.

The measure would have amended tax provisions in the constitution to raise an additional $1.6 billion for schools by raising income taxes on wealthy households and corporations and by stabilizing the property tax assessment rate.

“We are proud of the two-year, community-based, grassroots effort that put Amendment 73 on the ballot,” said Lisa Weil, Executive Director of Great Education Colorado, which backed the measure. “This conversation, and the effort for equitable funding for Colorado schools, will continue, as will the broad based coalition that came together to help our schools, kids and teachers.”