Incumbent Arapahoe County Commissioners Jackson, Sharpe both win third terms

AURORA | A pair of Nancys will return to the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners for a final victory lap after winning back their seats in Districts 2 and 4.

Democrat Nancy Jackson easily fended off a challenge from Republican newcomer Winfred Deal for the District 4 seat, while Republican Nancy Sharpe retained her seat in District 2.

With about 50,000 votes counted as about midnight on Nov. 7, Sharpe had about 51 percent of the vote, which equated to about a 1,500 vote lead over Democrat Don Strickland, according to the county clerk’s office.

Sharpe’s District 2 covers Centennial, Greenwood Village and the bulk of southwest Aurora, loosely running from Cherry Creek Reservoir to the north, Colorado Boulevard to the west, Tower Road to the east and County Line Road to the south.

Jackson trounced Deal, with the two-time incumbent claiming about 66 percent of the nearly 37,000 votes cast in the race.

District 4, which Jackson oversees, roughly encompasses everything between Quebec Street to the west, East Mississippi Avenue to the north, Buckley Road to the west and East Smokey Hill Road to the south, while curving around Cherry Creek State Park.

Jackson holds a PhD in communications and worked as a professor in the discipline at the Community College of Aurora for some 20 years.

Sharpe, the former mayor of Greenwood Village, has long been a familiar face in metro area politics.

Both candidates will enter their third and final terms on the commission.

The commission’s five districts are divided by population. Each of the five commissioners earn an annual salary of about $100,000, according to state and county data.

The three other commissioners on the board, Jeff Baker of District 3, Kathleen Conti of District 1 and Bill Holen of District 5, were not up for re-election this year. They were each elected two years ago and will serve at least through January 2021.