PICTURE THIS: Migrant caravan push towards Mexico City By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - November 5, 2018

U.S.-bound Central American migrants begin their morning trek with a free ride on a truck as they leave Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from the coastal state of Veracruz Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)