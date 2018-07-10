Galleries PICTURE THIS: Take cover or you’ll get the horns By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - July 10, 2018 6 A revellers takes a photo with his cell phone while others protect themselves as a calf jumps over them in the bullring after the 4th day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Related