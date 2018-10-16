PICTURE THIS: Living in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael

By
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
81
Wes Allen, Jr., from left, sits with his father Wes Allen, Sr., sister Alison, and mother Vicki outside their room at a damaged motel Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where many residents continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Many residents rode out the storm and have no place to go even though many of the motel’s rooms are uninhabitable. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR