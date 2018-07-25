Galleries PICTURE THIS: Influx of migrants arrive in Spain By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - July 25, 2018 10 A migrant arrives after being rescued by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar, at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says that nearly 900 people have been rescued from waters south of the Iberian Peninsula over the past two days, as an increase in arrivals increases pressure on the country’s infrastructure to deal with migration. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno) Related