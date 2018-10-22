Galleries PICTURE THIS: Honduran migrants head north through Mexico By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - October 22, 2018 56 Facebook Twitter Email Print A Central American migrant making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan carries his son after arriving in Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The man said a truck driver gave them a free ride to the city. A growing caravan of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico on Sunday heading toward the United States, after making an end-run around Mexican agents who briefly blocked them at the Guatemalan border. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)