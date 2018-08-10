GalleriesX Twitter Afternoon PICTURE THIS: Hell fire unleashed in Holy fire By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - August 10, 2018 5 Facebook Twitter Email Print King Bass, 6, left, sits and watches the Holy Fire burn from on top of his parents’ car as his sister Princess, 5, rests her head on his shoulder Thursday night, Aug. 9, 2018 in Lake Elsinore, Calif. More than a thousand firefighters battled to keep a raging Southern California forest fire from reaching foothill neighborhoods Friday before the expected return of blustery winds that drove the flames to new ferocity a day earlier. (AP Photo/Patrick Record)