GalleriesX Twitter Afternoon PICTURE THIS: Giant tomato fight in Valencia By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - August 29, 2018 33 Facebook Twitter Email Print Revelers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual “Tomatina”, tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers outside Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. At the annual “Tomatina” battle, that has become a major tourist attraction, trucks dumped 160 tons of tomatoes for some 20,000 participants, many from abroad, to throw during the hour-long Wednesday morning festivities. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Revelers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual “Tomatina”, tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers outside Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. At the annual “Tomatina” battle, that has become a major tourist attraction, trucks dumped 160 tons of tomatoes for some 20,000 participants, many from abroad, to throw during the hour-long Wednesday morning festivities. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)