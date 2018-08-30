GalleriesX Twitter Afternoon PICTURE THIS: Gang activity still high in Central America By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - August 30, 2018 50 Facebook Twitter Email Print In this Aug. 2, 2018 photo, family members of slain Ronald Blanco clean his blood from the alleyway of the Japon neighborhood where the Barrio 18 gang operates Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Family members sprinkled holy water and prayed at the site before working to wash away the blood stains, as passing neighbors gave them their condolences. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)