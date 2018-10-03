Galleries PICTURE THIS: Florence impact lingers in South Carolina By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - October 3, 2018 89 Facebook Twitter Email Print Martin Quandt, 77, looks over his flooded home in the Rosewood community where water crossed his sandbag barriers and overtook his home Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Socastee, S.C. While much of the Rosewood community in Socastee in still under water from Florence’s flooding, a few residents were able to return to assess the damage and begin cleaning on Tuesday. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)