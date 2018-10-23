Galleries PICTURE THIS: Community members of Georgia town mourn loss of police officer By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - October 23, 2018 98 Facebook Twitter Email Print Police officers and members of the community hold candles during a vigil for Gwinnett police officer Antwan Toney, who was killed in the line of duty, at Gwinnett Church, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Sugar Hill, Ga. A Gwinnett County police officer on Monday shot and killed Maynard, 18, accused of fatally shooting police officer Antwan Toney on Saturday near a school in the Atlanta area, police said. (Branden Camp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)