PICTURE THIS: Colorful notes showing want for peace between Koreas

Elementary school students look through a wire fence decorated with ribbons written with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. The rival Koreas announced Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Pyongyang sometime in September, while their envoys also discussed Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament efforts and international sanctions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)