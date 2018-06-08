Galleries PICTURE THIS: Chinese Wheels of Steel By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - June 8, 2018 23 In this Monday, June 4, 2018 photo, a worker ties-up the steel wheel rims at a factory in Hangzhou in east China’s Zhejiang province. China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States widened in May from a year earlier while its global trade gap shrank as imports accelerated. The latest reading on trade comes amid U.S. pressure on Beijing over its trade surplus and technology policy. (Chinatopix via AP) Related