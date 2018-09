YOUR NEWS | The city of Aurora will co-host its first tire recycling event with Geocycle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Central Facilities Recycling Center, 13646 E. Ellsworth Ave.

Aurora residents and businesses may bring used tires (no rims) to be recycled for a cost of $1.50 per passenger or light truck tire or $5 per semi tire. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, call 303-739-7173 or visit AuroraGov.org/Recycle.