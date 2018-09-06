YOUR NEWS: Riverdale Animal Shelter holds groundbreaking

YOUR NEWS | Adams County Animal Shelter/Adoption Center (ACASAC) employees and volunteers, accompanied by Adams County Commissioners and the Adams County Manager’s Office, celebrated the groundbreaking of what will be the new Riverdale Animal Shelter on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“This new facility is becoming a reality because of the support from Adams County leaders and the community,” said Mary Hodge, chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. “Staff and volunteers will have the opportunity to efficiently provide for all the animals in their care, making their temporary environment comfortable and stress-free as they await their forever homes.”

The future 43,000-square-foot facility, which will be located on the south end of Riverdale Regional Park between E. 120th Parkway and Henderson Road, will have ample and modernized kennel spaces for cats and dogs, and additional housing for small mammals and exotics. The expanded health clinic, improved noise abatement, and disease containment features will significantly decrease stress and illness for shelter animals and make for a better visitor experience. Additional public parking, private adoption rooms, and a dedicated lost and found lobby will help streamline the adoption process and improve efforts to reunite lost pets with their families. To better serve our community, a large multipurpose room will allow for more frequent public vaccination clinics, behavior support for new adopters, and humane education programs for youth to learn more about animal safety and care.

“Every aspect of this new facility will allow us to serve pets and people with an exceptional level of care, compassion and excellence,” said Stephanie Wilde, ACASAC director. “Riverdale Animal Shelter will be a genuine source of support and community pride for residents of Adams County.”

Learn more about the new shelter at animalshelter.adcogov.org.