YOUR NEWS | Jubilee Roasting Co. is closing out the summer with free coffee, grilling and yard games. But really, they just want an excuse to hang out with some of their friends and community partners/members. The grill gets going at 6 p.m.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday. Jubilee Roasting Co. is located at 1452 Kenton St., Aurora.