YOUR NEWS: Bike commuter safety classes offered

YOUR NEWS | Ensuring a safe experience on our roadways takes awareness from both bicyclists and motor vehicle drivers.

So Bicycle Colorado is bringing its Auto-Friendly Bicyclist program to Aurora to teach bicyclists how to safely and confidently navigate roads alongside drivers.

For adults ages 18 and older: An Auto-Friendly Bicyclist class is happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Beck Recreation Center, 800 Telluride St. The class will address common crashes between motorists and bicyclists, explain what common legal and illegal behavior for both bicyclists and motorists looks like, describe how to navigate on-street bicycle infrastructure, and explain why sharing the road is the safest option for both motorists and bicyclists.

For youth in grades 5 to 7: An interactive bicycle education class is happening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Moorhead Recreation Center, 2390 Havana St. The class will provide hands-on instruction on bicycle safety, including a bicycle rodeo.

Bicycle Colorado will provide participants with an Auto-Friendly Bicyclist certificate, and a sticker to display on a bicycle. In addition, participants will receive bicycle safety gear from the city of Aurora and a bike helmet donated by Children’s Hospital Colorado.

To register, visit BicycleColorado.org/initiatives/bike-school/bicycle-friendly-drivers/. For questions, contact [email protected].

Bicycle Colorado is offering these classes in Aurora and 25 other cities and counties in Colorado with funding support from the National Safety Council’s Road to Zero Innovation Grant. The Aurora classes are being offered in partnership with the city of Aurora.