YOUR NEWS: Baby fair — free community event Sept. 29

YOUR NEWS | HealthONE will host a Baby Fair-Free community event on Sept. 29 at the Medical Center of Aurora.

The day includes all things pregnancy as guests will receive tips on giving their new baby a happy and healthy beginning! This free event will feature educators from the Labor and Delivery unit, as well as community partners, and entertainment for the whole family.

Guests will also be provided with: car seat checks; labor and delivery tours; free best start baby box; donut station; food trucks; digital photos with a princess and superhero; tot train; and more!

10 am to 1 pm, Sept. 29; The Medical Center of Aurora

1501 S. Potomac St., Aurora.