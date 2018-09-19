YOUR NEWS: Amazon to host awareness event for children with cancer

YOUR NEWS | On Monday, Amazon will host local children who have been diagnosed with cancer to participate in a robotics camp at Amazon’s Aurora fulfillment center with a behind-the-scenes tour and hands-on STEM activities, led by Amazon leadership.

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States. This event is part of Amazon’s larger initiative to raise awareness around childhood cancer and is one of eight events planned across the country.

During the event, Amazon will also donate $10,000 to the Children’s Hospital Colorado on behalf of the children who attended the event to their pediatric oncology unit.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center is located at 22205 E. 19th Ave., Aurora. The event begins at 11:50 a.m. Representatives of Amazon, Childhood Cancer Organization and Children’s Hospital Colorado will be on hand.