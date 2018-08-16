YOUR NEWS: City of Aurora looking to fill open Board seats

AURORA – The city of Aurora is accepting applications now for two vacancies on the following board:

• Board of Adjustment and Appeals (two positions open)

Members review and rule on applications for variances and waivers from the city of Aurora zoning code, carrying out duties and power assigned to the board by Section 106-92 of the city code. Members must be registered electors and Aurora residents for at least one year immediately preceding the date of appointment, and may not hold office or position in the city administration. The board usually meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. The term of service is three years. These board positions, which are volunteer, will remain open until filled.

• Planning Commission (1 position open)

Members provide recommendations to the Aurora City Council on zonings and a wide range of planning and development-related issues. Unless appealed to the city council, site plans and use approvals are also under the purview of this commission. Members must be registered voters and Aurora residents for at least one year immediately preceding the date of their appointment. No member may hold paid office or position in the city administration. The commission usually meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. The term of service is three years. This commission position will remain open until filled.

The city manages 30 boards, commissions, committees and authorities, and is always looking for applicants to fill positions as they are vacated. To apply or for more information, call Barbara Shafer at 303.739.7140 or visit AuroraGov.org/Boards.