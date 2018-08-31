Royals send catcher Drew Butera to Rockies for minor leaguer

KANSAS CITY | The Colorado Rockies picked up veteran backup cather Drew Butera from the Kansas City Royals on Friday, giving the Rockies another reliable defender as they vie for the postseason.

In exchange, the Rockies sent minor league left-hander Jerry Vasto to the Royals.

Butera was in his fourth season with Kansas City where he was hitting just .188 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 52 games. However, he will long be remembered by Royals fans for catching the winning out in the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship.

Colorado is currently 1 1/2 games behind Arizona in the National League West division race.

Vasto, 26, has spent most of this season at Triple-A Albuquerque, posting a 2-1 record and a 3.16 ERA in 37 relief appearances. He made his big league debut on June 10 against Arizona.