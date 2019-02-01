Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on cusp of Hall of Fame

ENGLEWOOD | John Elway is confident that Pat Bowlen will join him in the Hall of Fame this weekend.

“He’s right on the doorstep,” the Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-executive said. “He’s very deserving. We’re excited about the fact that he’s gotten this far. We feel great about where he is.”

The Denver Broncos owner is a contributor finalist along with former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt. This year’s modern-era finalists include Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater and John Lynch, all of whom played for Bowlen’s Broncos.

The 2019 class will be announced at the NFL Honors Saturday night in Atlanta with enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

Several of Bowlen’s children are in Atlanta for what would be a bittersweet celebration. Bowlen didn’t make the trip. He’s made no major public appearances since Alzheimer’s forced him to step down from his daily duties running the team in 2013.

“It would be a great moment and a nice moment for him. It’ll certainly be nice for his family,” said team president Joe Ellis, who has run the team since Bowlen stepped away.

“I’ll tell you what, if someone else could sneak in there with him, that would make him really happy, especially if it was Steve Atwater or Champ Bailey, two of his favorite players. That would mean a lot to him.”

Ellis delivered the Lombardi Trophy to Bowlen at his home in Denver in the days following the Broncos’ win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 three years ago, after which, Elway shouted, “This one’s for Pat!”

Elway’s shoutout was payback for the man who declared, “This one’s for John!” while jabbing the Lombardi Trophy in the air following Denver’s first Super Bowl win, over the Green Bay Packers 21 years ago in San Diego after Elway helicoptered into NFL immortality in his fourth shot at winning a title for Bowlen.

“That was the highlight of my career,” Elway said of Bowlen’s four-word salute.

And the highlight of his time leading the front office came when he was able to return the favor.

Under Bowlen’s 35-year leadership, the Broncos have reached the playoffs 18 times and won 13 AFC West crowns, seven conference championships and three Super Bowl titles.

Bowlen, who turns 75 this month, is the first owner in pro football history to win 300 games in three decades and he was the fastest (581 games) to 350 overall wins. Since buying the team in 1984, Bowlen has as many Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons, and the Broncos’ .598 winning percentage is third in the league.