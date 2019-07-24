QUIDNUNC: Mueller passes the Buck a delicious reversal for anti-Trump forces

QUID HAS HEARD that at least one Colorado Republican made a shining impression during the very much ballyhooed Mueller testimony at the House Oversight Committee. Colorado Republican Party Chief and Congressman Ken Buck took his turn to steal points for Team Trump from a slack-jawed special counsel king Robert Mueller during early hearings Wednesday. It went, for opposing Democrats. Buck gave Mueller his best, “here it comes” look, and here it was: “Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?” Your’s truly honestly thinks Buck, obviously as confused as Mueller, inadvertently snagged question notes from Team Impeach and wasn’t paying close enough attention to flinch at the query that never should have come from the right. “Yes,” Mueller responded, making it awkwardly obvious Trump committed criminal obstruction and Buck committed criminal political malfeasance. Rather than wisely pretending to have a stroke or wake up from a sordid episode of narcolepsy, Colorado’s top Republican doubled down, to the amazement of everyone in the room, at home, and surely, in Trump’s chamber of lethal tweeting. “You believe that you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?” Buck said as the color drained from his face which filled the screens of billions of phones, laptops and TVs all over the planet, and inside the Oval Office. Wait for it. “Yes,” Mueller replied again. Trump was right about one thing as he ran for president when he said he would surround himself with “all the best people.” He just didn’t make clear those people would be best to argue for his prosecution on high crimes and misdemeanors.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that similarly, the best people for getting progressive women to run for local offices is the guy in Aurora who fights against them the hardest. It was hard to miss news of Councilman Dave Gruber’s public paroxysm at the public’s lectern at city hall last week. There, he called out the city’s own snarky squad of liberal causes, council members Nicole Johnston, Crystal Murillo and Allison Hiltz for being liberals and doing obscene liberal things, like attending a GEO prison protest. His performance got so much attention that the activist group that helped get the squad elected, Emerge Colorado, tweeted out a request for challenger’s for 2021 council seats in Aurora currently held by “bigoted misogynists.”

