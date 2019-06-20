QUIDNUNC: Ready for prime time, Michael Bennet becomes quotable being notable

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that in the blink of an eye, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet has a shot at White House fame, even if it’s a shot in the dark. Colorado’s senior senator has everything a nabob would need to break into the White House. He’s got a fancy college degree, a YouTube clip of him being all feisty on the Senate floor, a pleasant smile, a spellable, pronounceable name and a history of not being closely associated with the Clintons. What he doesn’t have, is a meme-able message. That may actually have changed this week when something happened to the oldest and most senior hack of this rag. It seems that while Sentinel Colorado Editor Dave Perry and junior hack Grant Stringer, and that is his real name, were being indoctrinated about the most recent plans to save Aurora Public Schools, when something happened that’s never happened anywhere before. Aurora Public Schools Nabob No. 1 Rico Munn, while Munnsplaining APS rescue plans said, “That reminds of a quote by Michael Bennet.” Voila, the missing part in Bennet’s campaign machine will surely bring his trek to the White House to life. Your faithful hack is certain no one’s quoting most of the pack of Democratic opportunists who are in this thing only because they know that even Hillary could beat Trump this time. And the sage words that left Munn’s lips? “Sometimes the easy little things are so difficult that it’s easier to do the big hard thing.” And in the blink of an eye, Bennet is a contender.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS