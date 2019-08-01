QUIDNUNC: History by Hick doesn’t do the trick

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD funny isn’t funny for very long when you’re running for president. Seems that the professionally quirky John Hickenlooper, once this state’s governor, thought that the geeky guy gambit he credited for winning him two gubernatorial elections would get him into the White House. Apparently not. During Hick’s second presidential debate, he sought to set himself apart from the big and vicious pack of Dems with the dorky humor that has rolled millions of Colorado eyes for years. It prompted CNN Democratic Debate moderators to roll right over the guy nobody did Google searches on. Your’s truly recalls that Hick also mis-recalled state history by declaring during the brief time he was allowed to talk that he was as “progressive as anyone” on the stage, just a little more “pragmatic.” Being hailed as Colorado’s best Republican governor, progressive doesn’t come to anyone’s mind but his. Hick touted about how he championed recreational weed to the Centennial State. No. Quid remembers Hick fighting against the ballot measure. Hick touted how he won serious gun control for Colorado after the Aurora theater shooting. Your faithful affiant recalls how Colorado got only two modest gun bills despite Hick, not because of him. And on being a progressive lion of environmental protection? Quid remembers Hick pushing back on fracking regulations for years, fighting against everything Colorado lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis did in a few weeks this year after Hick left office. Quid advises dear readers that had Hick been the governor he remembered he was, he might have logged more laughs than gaffs during his final presidential debate.

