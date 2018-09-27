QUIDNUNC: Feeding the masses with five loathes

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that the list of things, people and places to hate is growing fast for all of Colorado that has found itself far less than tolerant.

First off, get your hate on for Lowes, which has opened a full-fledged Christmas section in at least a few of their metro-area stores. Quid predicts that Home Depot will be moving out their Easter displays by Halloween in a sublime act of competition. Hate.

Next up? The idea Colorado, and even Aurora, have no cash for road construction. It’s now impossible for your faithful affiant to make happy hour these days in the Quidmobile because of all the traffic delays: caused by road construction. Hate, hate.

There’s more. Even though this pitiful rag has dedicated a great number of squished dead trees to lament the arrival of Political Attack Ad Season, allow yours truly to weigh in. Sure, say, “hate, hate, hate” all you want, you love ‘em and and you know it. The thing is, you, just like all the rest of the opinionated Americanus Gargantuas, you love watching the attack ads that shove the Dark Money shiv in the back of the man or woman running for office that you despise. Quid has a solution for all you democracy braggarts. Jared Polis attack ads can run only on Channel 4. Stapleton ax numbers can appear only on Channel 7. Channel 9 gets the anti-Coffman bits and Channel 31 has to run boo-Crow stuff. Whatever channel runs Gilligan’s Island reruns gets to be attack-ad free. Love.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS.

Send quality gossip leads to [email protected]SentinelColorado.com. You can follow Quid’s regular antics on Twitter @SentinelQuid