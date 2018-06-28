QUIDNUNC: COLORADO NATIVITY SCENE — Polis and Stapleton must wrestle over aborigine claims

QUID HAS HEARD that if you’re looking for who might be interested in a city council job now that there’s an opening, just take a glance into the audience at Aurora’s snazzy Star Chamber. Seems that as soon as it became clear that the death of Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan meant an opening for mayor was likely going to be filled by a current councilman, one-time council candidate Tim Huffman began suddenly appearing at city council meetings. The question your faithful affiant has is whether Huffman will continue to appear if he gets the open council post or if he doesn’t.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that now that the Colorado governor primary election is blessedly behind us, it’s time to get to the real meat of the matter between victorious Dem Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton: Who’s the most Coloradoish of them all? Despite his commercial claims to the contrary, Colorado is Walker’s adopted state. He’s as native to Colorado as the Dutch Elm. And Polis? Although he was born in Colorado, he was born in Boulder, so for real Coloradans, that carries all the creds of being born in Kanorado. What’s more, Polis went to High School in California and then Princeton for college. Your faithful hack says this all-important question is going to come down to a standardized test of all things Colorado, including knowing that the state flower has actually long been Zeta Sage.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS