QUIDNUNC: Cherry Creek flows uphill for the sake of democracy

QUID HAS HEARD that Cherry Creek schools nabobs have found religion when it comes to protecting the Democratic ways of the world. Seems that there won’t be an appointment to the lofty and lauded dais for Cherry Creek schools after all. An opening suddenly and quite unexpectedly appeared last month after longtime school boarder and President Dave Willman nuked his seat. Willman became decider non-grata at a district educator awards ceremony. There, to the amusement of no one, he fondly recalled how as a kid he used to refer to a teacher as “tar baby,” because some part of her name included “tar.” After awkwardly waving goodbye to Willman, just as his seat was about to become open because he was term-limited, fellow Creek boarders set out the well-known Cherry Creek schools tradition of appointing a replacement. Contested elections are as rare as charter schools in this part of the world. After interviewing a series of highly qualified soon-to-be-incumbents, the remaining few on the board changed their collective mind, saying they won’t be anointing the next best thing after all. Board brethren and sisteren now say that democracy must prevail, and that they couldn’t decide between two finalists because they were both that good. Your faithful affiant would be loath to point out that democracy would have gone the wayside of tradition had there been but one shining star in the chamber vying for the job. Of course the other answer, which appeals to Quid’s refined sense of cynicism, is that none of the above was more awkward and painful for the Cherry Creekers than taking pot luck during the next election.

