Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that war is near. Angst is about to turn to raw anger at Aurora city hall, where local nabobs no longer grin and bear it. Seems tempers regularly flair among Aurora lawmakers these days as pithy pronouncements now give way to outright insults. Despite Quid relishing the opportunities for good quotes and awkward photos of Boston crab holds among lawmakers on top of the dais, the downside, clearly, is even longer city council meetings. What these people need are service pets to calm themselves down and handle the high-stakes pressure of approving parking spaces and burning resolutions about the city’s mission statement. Your faithful hack gets it that this board of deciders needs more than a friendly kitty or playful pup to make nice. Quid suggests a small petting zoo of opportunities to keep the electeds from accosting each other in the parking lot. Perhaps a pet snake for a few of the council’s alumns from the House of Slytherin would be calming. Who couldn’t smile at lawmakers stroking a furry tarantula while they narrated the evils of oil and gas money. How pleasant it would be to see city councilors tickling the ears of a bright-eyed weasel as they explained the dangers of communist liberals shaping policy about landscaping setbacks? No doubt with a few visits from other transient hyenas or sloths, Aurora nabobs will be finishing meetings in record time and with little comment.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS.