LETTER: Still waiting for Trump’s tax returns

EDITOR: Trump needs to submit his taxes but will not do it voluntarily.

We need our elected officials to demand that Congress get Trump’s tax returns. They do not need his consent. We need this to reveal his dealings with the Russians.

“Existing law — specifically, 26 USC §6103(f)(1) and (4)(A) — already authorizes the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Taxation to obtain any of the president’s returns from the IRS without his consent, carry out an investigation and release the information to Congress for potential disclosure to the public, as long as there is a legitimate purpose.”

The cyber warfare against our country is more than sufficient cause for us to know why and how Russian money affects Trump’s decisions.

I urge Senators Gardner and Bennet and Representative Coffman to do their job and force the release of his taxes. A congressional investigation is long overdue on this issue.

— Linda Servey, via [email protected]