LETTER: Shame on you, Sen. Gardner

Senator Gardner should be ashamed of himself in his inability to vote in a way that accurately represents his constituents.

I hope that he will soon see that this was a mistake, as his constituents already know this.

In addition to this, I want him to know that we are watching him. And the younger generations are watching the way many of our politicians cower to bullies.

I look forward to going to the polls and voting in the coming month. We are watching amazing people with various backgrounds speak out about the problems Senator Gardner and some of his colleagues won’t even meet with constituents to discuss.

We stand with these shining stars and our votes will ensure that they become our representatives and leaders.

— Emma Gardner, Aurora, via [email protected]