LETTER — RE: Aurora keeping a cop who was fired for racist remarks

EDITOR: I appreciate Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz’s termination of Charles DeShazer, as well as, the statements of support from various members of the Aurora City Council and the Mayor expressing disappointment with the Civil Service Commission’s decision to overturn Officer DeShazer’s termination.

Words don’t go far enough, however.

It is within the City’s power to appeal the Commission’s decision. It should do so. Given Officer DeShazer’s statements and record of similar transgressions in the past, his continued presence on the police force undermines the public’s trust in the entire police department. If the City isn’t willing to do more than express disappointment when it has the ability to do so by appealing the commission’s decision, then that diminution in trust is appropriate.

Moreover, per page G-169 of the city’s 2018 operating budget, the police department will employ 856.5 employees at an expense of $99,837,761 for the year (http://ow.ly/eS5F30ldR4H). That works out to an average compensation expense of $116,564.81 per employee, although that’s surely inflated a bit by their pension benefits.

I don’t take issue with police offers being well compensated, nor them having pensions- every worker deserves that- but in exchange for that pay it’s certainly appropriate not to tolerate an officer with a history of violent racism within their ranks.

— Jason Legg, Aurora, via [email protected]