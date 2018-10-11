LETTER: Nancy Jackson for Arapahoe County Commish

EDITOR: I would like to endorse Nancy Jackson as County Commissioner for Arapahoe County. I have known Nancy for over 20 years, having first met her when we were board members for Aurora Mental Health Center.

I am endorsing Nancy because she cares about her constituents; she listens to what people have to say, and she is invested in improving the quality of life for all people in Arapahoe County.

In this day and age, I am excited to support a candidate that has strong values and cares about being a positive leader in her community.

— Linda Metsger, via [email protected]