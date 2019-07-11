STEAM for All 2019 speakers

Lawrence H. Kuznetz, PhD

A space career revisited

Lawrence H. Kuznetz was at Mission Control on the night of the Moon Landing. Kuznetz was also a guest on the Johnny Carson Tonight Show introducing the Space Shuttle to the American people. This life-long scientist and inventor also had NASA ask him to spy on its leading shuttle contractor — only later to be spied upon by the KGB. Wild? There’s more. He was personal and professional friends with astronauts who was stunned to see them perish before his eyes in spacecraft he helped build.

Kuznetz will share his stunning tenure and career with the audience as he revisits his expose about the dangerous shortcomings of NASA. It was a publication that became the subject of Congressional oversight. Kuznetz recalls how he took on the hierarchy of NASA, Congress and the White House to save and protect the Space Shuttle from being dismantled and carted off to museums before its time. These are just some of the stories Kuznetz, brings to the forefront at STEAMfest for all and Apollopalooza.

— Submitted by Wings

Sue Bean and Barbara Cernan Butler

A view of space from home

Sue Bean will share her personal stories of her family life and what it was like being the wife of one of the 12 men to walk on the moon. Alongside her best friend, Barbara Cernan Butler, they will enlighten you to the many adventures, experiences and special moments they shared in the years spent in Houston and at NASA.

Sue Bean was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from The University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. It was here she met her future husband, Alan Bean. They were married in April 1955 in Dallas after Alan received his Navy Commission. They resided at several Navy bases while Alan was a test pilot and Sue taught elementary school, before finally settling in Houston when he was selected to NASA in January of 1964. Alan was a member of the backup crew for Apollo IX, Lunar Module Pilot and 4th man to walk on the moon on Apollo 12, and commander of Skylab 3. Sue and Alan were married for 21 years. They divorced in 1977. Sue returned to teaching in Houston until retiring in 1990.

Butler is a native Texan, born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 29, 1938 and raised in the Houston area. In 1959, Barbara joined Continental Airlines, now United Airlines, as a flight attendant and was transferred to Los Angeles, California. It was here she met a young naval aviator, Eugene Cernan, and they were married in May 1961 and lived in San Diego, California where he was stationed. Gene was accepted to Post Graduate school in Monterrey, California where they called home for 18 months before he was selected for the Manned Space Program in 1963. Barbara and Gene then returned home to Houston in January 1964 and began their lives in the Space program.

— Submitted by Wings

Author Laura Roettiger

Aliana Reaches for the Moon

Laura Roettiger is the author of Aliana Reaches for the Moon and has enjoyed working with children ever since she was no longer considered a child herself. She was a reading specialist and elementary teacher in Chicago, IL before moving to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado where she worked in Environmental Education and is now a mentor for reading and writing at a STEM school. Her superpower is encouraging curiosity in children and letting them know she believes in them. She has three children of her own whose curiosity and creativity led all of them into STEM related professions.

— Submitted by Wings

In partnership with Sentinel Colorado, Wings Over the Rockies is pleased to host STEAM For All Festival.

Wings spokesman Ben Theune said the event partners with fellow institutions, industry-leaders and experts in STEAM to bring attendees a comprehensive overview of how to get involved in STEAM. Much more than that, the even helps participants understand what STEAM is, how these fields can be used for personal and career development and, most importantly, how to have fun in these fields.

Engage with the following leaders in STEAM:

• Metropolitan State University of Denver

• Bel-Rea

• Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain

• Young Americans Bank

•Colorado Skies Academy

• Girls Who Code

• Wells Fargo

• Spartan College

• City of Aurora

• Girls Scouts of Colorado

• QuestBotics

• United Launch Alliance

• National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration