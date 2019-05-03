Prosecutors file attempted murder charges against two men for triple shooting in Aurora barbershop last month

AURORA | Arapahoe County prosecutors have charged two men in connection with the triple shooting inside an Aurora barbershop last month, according to court records.

Paul Britton and Boaz Powell both face attempted murder charges related to the incident in Havana Tower on April 19, records show.

Details of the case remain unknown as arrest affidavits for both men have been suppressed, according to an Arapahoe County court clerk.

Britton is facing a single attempted murder charge, according to prosecutors. Powell has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder — two of which carry an “extreme indifference” descriptor — an armed robbery charge, and a pair of felony weapons charges.

The weapons counts indicate Powell is a previous offender.

Britton was released from the Arapahoe County Detention Center on April 30 after he posted a $100,000 bond, according to county records.

Powell is still being detained at the county jail in lieu of posting a $500,000 bond.

The three men shot in the barbershop on the second floor of the office complex at 1450 S. Havana St. are believed to be alive, but in unknown condition, according to Officer Anthony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Police responded to the building around 5:15 p.m. on April 19 on reports of shots fired. The building, which houses the local consulate of El Salvador, was not placed on lockdown at any point during the evening.

Both Powell and Britton are due to appear in Arapahoe County District Court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on May 24 in Division 302.