Police search for man accused of attacking elderly woman at Aurora laundromat

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman at a laundromat last month.

Investigators say a Hispanic man wearing a black jacket and blue shirt entered the Super Laundry Mat at 12455 E. Mississippi Ave. and assaulted the only employee at the facility, an elderly woman, at approximately 9 p.m. on May 21.

The man is believed to be about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 180 pounds. In surveillance footage he can be seen wearing blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the man’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-627-3205. Informants can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer monetary rewards for legitimate information.