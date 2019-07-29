Parts of Parker and Quincy to be closed for 3 days after dump truck rolls over in Aurora intersection Monday morning

AURORA | Portions of the intersection between South Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue will likely be closed for several days after an empty dump truck rolled over in the intersection Monday morning.

Aurora police officers responded to the area shortly before 8:30 a.m., July 29 on reports of a vehicle that had rolled over while traveling north on Parker, according to tweets.

Aurora Police Lt. Jad Lanigan said the bed of the dump truck was accidentally raised while the vehicle was in motion, causing it to strike several traffic lights in the area.

No one was injured as a result of the rollover, Lanigan said.

Police were diverting cars traveling north on Parker onto Quincy following the incident. Drivers traveling south on Parker were also prohibited from turning left onto Quincy.

The area likely won’t be fully operational for three days. Several traffic lights will need to repaired and “re-encased in cement,” according to Lanigan.

Police have suggested drivers use East Hamden Avenue or East Bellevue Avenue in the meantime.

An unidentified adult driver of the dump truck was cited with a pair of traffic violations, according to Lanigan.