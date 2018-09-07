One dead after dump truck collision Thursday in east Aurora

After stopping at a stop sign at approximately 5 p.m., a silver sedan traveling south on Picadilly Street pulled in front of a dump truck traveling west on East Sixth Avenue, according to Aurora Police.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Police have not released the names of the drivers.

Investigators shut the intersection down for several hours after the crash.

“There are no immediate indications that speed or alcohol were factors in this crash,” police wrote on the department blog Thursday night.