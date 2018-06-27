Man killed early Wednesday by Aurora cops during foot chase

AURORA | A man has been shot and killed by Aurora police responding to reports of someone shooting a gun.

The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Aurora. Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

No officers were hurt.

Police say they were responding to a report of shots fired when they spotted a person matching a witness description. The man ran, and a foot chase ensued that ended in the parking lot of the Biltmore Motel located at 8900 E. Colfax Ave.

During the foot pursuit, police say one officer shot the suspect.

Police say they confiscated a weapon not belonging to officers at the scene.

No other details were immediately released, and the incident remains under investigation. Police say the officer or officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Denver Police Department.

In a later message on Twitter, APD said they were continuing to investigate “up to and including a review of body cam video.”