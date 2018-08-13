Man found dead Monday in central Aurora home

AURORA | Aurora police called to a house at 12041 E. Harvard Ave. early Monday discovered a dead man there, but officials have released no other details about what’s being called a homicide.



Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive male inside the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.



The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Heath Graw with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6213, or call the tip line at 303-739-6400. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.



The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office pending positive identification and the notification of next of kin.