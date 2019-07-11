Fire at Mission Viejo townhouse displaces at least 12; no injuries reported

1 of 3

AURORA | At least a dozen people have been displaced from their homes after a two-alarm fire was ignited at a townhouse in the city’s Mission Viejo neighborhood Thursday morning.

No one was reported injured as a result of the blaze, according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokeswoman for Aurora Fire Rescue. No people were found inside the complex’s five units when firefighters arrived and conducted two sweeps of the property.

Dispatchers first received calls of a structure fire on South Mobile Circle at about 8:15 a.m., according to Stowell. Firefighters had the blaze at 4241 S. Mobile Cir. contained about 30 minutes later.

Investigators are still working to determine a possible cause of the fire, Stowell said. She said the local homeowner’s association will have to work with its insurance agency to determine whether the building is a total or partial loss.

Stowell said the fire had “primary impacts” on unit B in the five-unit complex. Units A and C were also impacted. Residents from units D and E on the end of the multi-family complex have also been displaced because all utilities to the complex have been temporarily turned off, according to Stowell.

Firefighters temporarily closed the residential street where the blaze occurred while they fought the fire. All lanes have since been re-opened.

At least 12 residents of the townhouse will not be able to immediately return to their homes, Stowell said. They’re currently receiving resources from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and one cat from the building, according to Stowell, who said the animals appeared to be in stable condition when authorities found them. Officials did not know the breeds of the dogs or cat.