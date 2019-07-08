Coroner’s office identifies woman found shot to death in southeast Aurora home as 35-year-old Amber Zotto

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found shot to death in her southeast Aurora home last week as Amber Lynn Zotto, 35.

Aurora police responded to 19148 E. Milan Cir. around 12 p.m., July 2 on reports of a missing person, investigators announced last week.

Officials then found Zotto dead inside her home. She had been shot in the head, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police arrested 44-year-old Keith Zotto in connection with Amber’s death on July 3. He has so far been charged with first-degree murder, according to Aurora police.

The Zottos had co-owned their home in the Highpoint neighborhood since 2017, according to Arapahoe County property records.

Amber Zotto served as the treasurer of a parent organization at Arrowhead Elementary School in the Cherry Creek School District two years ago, according to an online obituary page.

Keith Zotto is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center, according to county records. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on July 9.