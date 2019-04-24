City of Aurora recognizes hundreds of local students for academic, community achievements

AURORA | About 650 Aurora area students will go home this week with an award to show for their hard work in school and beyond.

The Aurora City Council is awarding its annual Aurora Scholars awards to students in Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District and local charter and private schools, recognizing outstanding academic achievement, athletic prowess or community service.

City officials recognized Cherry Creek students in an award service Tuesday night at Smoky Hill High School. The ceremony for APS students is tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. at Hinkley High School.

Aurora city council has honored the students with the award since 2009 “as a way for the city of Aurora, schools and families to come together to celebrate the achievements of Aurora’s future leaders,” city spokesperson Abraham Morales said.

The winners are chosen by school principals with the input of staff, and are awarded a certificate, key lanyard and bumper sticker.

About 4,500 children have won an Aurora Scholar award since 2009, according to the city spokesperson. Students from first grade through high school are eligible, and one student from each grade of each school is chosen. The winners also include some students at parochial schools.

“Being named an ‘Aurora Scholar’ is a great honor for our students,” said APS spokesperson Corey Christiansen. “We join with city leaders in celebrating our students’ amazing accomplishments and are proud to see them shaping successful futures.”

“We are so proud and inspired by our students and what they accomplish every single day,” said CCSD spokesperson Abbe Smith. “Our students honored as Aurora Scholars are breaking barriers and making a difference in our community and we cannot wait to see the futures they create for themselves.”