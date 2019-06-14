City extends deadline to complete market survey designed to gauge appetite for artist housing in Aurora creative district

AURORA | Aurorans seeking to give their two cents on where people should live, work and make art in the Aurora Cultural Arts District now have another two weeks to do so.

The city of Aurora has extended its deadline for metro area residents to complete an online survey intended to gather data and gauge interest from people who could — or already do — live, work and frequent the bohemian corridor on East Colfax Avenue.

Originally intended to wrap late last month, the survey will be open until June 30, the city announced in a press release issued late Thursday.

The local arts district contracted with Atrspace, a Minneapolis-based real estate consultant and developer, to draft and implement the survey.

The ACAD underwrote the poll with an $18,000 grant from the Gate Family Foundation. The city pitched in about $15,000 and some in-kind services to finance the survey.

The city first contracted with Artspace in late 2016 to conduct a 2017 feasibility of the arts district, which looked at the area’s buildings, community support and artistic profile. The city paid nearly $25,000 for that study.

Pending the results of the latest questionnaire and additional city approvals, Artspace could explore developing a north Aurora housing complex for households making between 40 percent and 60 percent of the area’s median income, according to Artspace officials. That equates to about $90,000 for a four-person household, according to Artspace calculations.

Artspace is expected to release the results of the survey later this summer.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and can be accessed at AuroraCreativeSpaceSurvey.org.