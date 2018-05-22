AURORA | A few days after Aurora honored Mayor Steve Hogan’s life and service to the city, city officials are shifting gears to fill the seat.

The Aurora City Charter dictates that the city council has a 45-day window to appoint a new member to a vacant city council seat. City officials said applications are now available online and at the city clerk’s office.

Applications, which are to be notarized and turned in hard copy, are due May 29 at 5 p.m. From there, city council members will review the applications and fill the seat by June 27.

All Aurora residents that have lived in the city for more than a year and are at least 21 years old are eligible for the position.

The person chosen will serve the remainder of Hogan’s term, which is set to end in 2019.

If a current city council member is chosen to the mayor’s seat, that would trigger another appointment process, according to city officials.

Hogan died May 13 following a cancer diagnosis he announced on Facebook earlier this year. Council members officially retired Hogan at their meeting this week.

Marsha Berzins, is mayor pro tem until the position is filled.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer