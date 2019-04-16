Aurora schools on secure perimeters as cops, feds look for woman suspected of making ‘credible threat’ to schools

AURORA | Law enforcement officials across the metroplex this afternoon are searching for an 18-year-old woman suspected of making a “credible threat” to regional schools, according to tweets.

Authorities in Jefferson County identified an 18-year-old woman named Sol Pais as a suspect in their investigation of the threats around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said Pais arrived in Colorado last night and made threats to area schools.

She is believed to be 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County, officials said. She is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots.

“She is armed and considered to be extremely dangerous,” authorities tweeted.

Colorado State Patrol issued a statewide alert for Pais shortly after 4 p.m. Officials warned people who may come into contact with Pais not to approach her.

Aurora’s two primary school districts established districtwide secure perimeters and dispatched additional security officers earlier this afternoon as law enforcement officials across the metro area investigated the threat out of Jefferson County, according to tweets.

The Cherry Creek School District placed all of its middle and high schools on a secure perimeter shortly after 3 p.m. in response to what had been referred to as a “non-specific threat,” according to a message CCSD sent to district parents.

Aurora Public Schools said it established a districtwide secure perimeter around 3:20 p.m. The district is currently releasing students from schools “in a controlled manner,” according to tweets.

Cherry Creek said it made the decision to enact a secure perimeter following a recommendation from the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

The district’s elementary schools were dismissed before CDPS issued its recommendation.

Cherry Creek dismissed high school students as normal, and released middle school students on a staggered schedule. After-school programs at elementary schools will operate as normal, the district said on Facebook.

All Cherry Creek after-school activities, including sports, are cancelled for the evening.

APS also cancelled all after-school programs and sports.

The cancellations and security measures were a response to what was originally described as “what appears to be a credible threat possibly involving schools,” according to a tweet issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police across the metro area are working with the FBI to investigate the threat.

People with any information related to Pais’ whereabouts are encouraged to call the local branch of the FBI at (303) 630-6227.

Nearly two dozen schools in the Jefferson County Public Schools district have been on lockdown throughout the afternoon as a result of the threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.