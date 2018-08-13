MetroBacklitY AM edition - LOCAL BACKLIT: Rosy Zugasti, news anchor keeps in step By PHILIP B. POSTON, Sentinel Photo Editor - August 13, 2018 17 Facebook Twitter Email Print Rosy Zugasti is an investigative journalist and anchor for Telemundo. She is an Aurora resident, five-time Emmy winner and is classically trained in ballet. Originally from Chihuahua, Soltero-Zugasti moved to the United States in 2011 from Juarez, Mexico. She graduated college from the University of Texas El Paso. Soltero-Zugasti has been a ballerina since she was 5 years old and also teaches the dance.Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel