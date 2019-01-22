MetroBacklitZ PM edition - LOCAL Backlit: Rich Orman By PHILIP B. POSTON, Photo Editor - January 22, 2019 5 Facebook Twitter Email Print Rich Orman is the Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District. Orman grew up in Colorado and attended Aspen High School, where he picked up photography. Focusing mostly on nature and wildlife photography, he has traveled far and wide to places like the Falkland Islands and Svarlbard to photograph penguins and polar bears, and plans on going on Safari in Africa next year. Orman has been with the 18th district since 2001, and has been a prosecutor for 21 years. His photo blog, An Ugly Bag of Water, can be found at www.RichOrman.com.Portrait by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado