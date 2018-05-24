MetroBacklitZ PM edition - LOCAL BackLit: Kyla Armstrong-Romero By BY PHILIP B. POSTON, Photo Editor - May 24, 2018 9 Meet Aurora Public Schools Board Director Kyla Armstrong-Romero, who, as you can some, loves her game time. Kyla Romero-Armstrong serves as the Vice President on the Aurora Public Schools School Board. It is fitting that Armstrong-Romero sits on the school board given that she holds other positions as the Director of the Juvenile Pre-Trial Program in Denver and is an adjunct professor at Colorado Technical University teaching Juvenile Deliquency. She credits her expertise in the juvenile justice system to her initial desire to serve on the school board. Armstrong-Romero is also a huge fan of video games, spanning from Mortal Kombat, which she plays with her husband, to Candy Crush. Her favorite game was Duck Hunt on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, but also loved Sonic the Hedgehog from Sega. She learned the craft of gaming from her sister and is a big time competitor. Portrait by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Related